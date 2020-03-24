Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $163,000 in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Offshore Partners by 4,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 487,961 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,058,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

