Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

