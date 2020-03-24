Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,063,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,786,000. AJO LP raised its position in Comerica by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 325,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,337,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 166,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.