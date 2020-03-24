Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BX opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

