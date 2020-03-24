BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Down 8.5%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.80, approximately 3,419,377 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,671,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. BGC Partners’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.42%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

