Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

Get Bechtle alerts:

ETR:BC8 opened at €95.55 ($111.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €124.07 and a 200-day moving average of €114.62. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.