Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.67 ($125.19).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €95.55 ($111.10) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.62. Bechtle has a 12-month low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 12-month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

