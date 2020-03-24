Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.74 on Friday. Bat Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.
About Bat Group
