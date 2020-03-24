Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GLG opened at $1.74 on Friday. Bat Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

