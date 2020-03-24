Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO)’s stock price dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.71, approximately 1,907,342 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 846,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $20,917,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.