Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a positive rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at $235,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after buying an additional 119,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 247,692 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bandwidth by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 753,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Bandwidth by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 476,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.