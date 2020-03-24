Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Macro from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $77.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.01. Banco Macro had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

