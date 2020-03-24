Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Badger Meter worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 210,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

