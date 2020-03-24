B. Riley Weighs in on Marcus Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marcus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

