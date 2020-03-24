B. Riley Lowers Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) to Hold

B. Riley cut shares of Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.
Act II Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Act II Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.44.
Act II Global Acquisition Company Profile
Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Act II Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.