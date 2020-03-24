B. Riley Lowers Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) to Hold

B. Riley cut shares of Act II Global Acquisition (NYSE:ACTT) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Act II Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Act II Global Acquisition has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $10.44.

Get Act II Global Acquisition alerts:

Act II Global Acquisition Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Act II Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.