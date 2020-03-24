B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

NCMI opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.67%. This is an increase from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.