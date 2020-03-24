B. Riley Comments on ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTRA)

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.81) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTRA. Benchmark started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CTRA opened at $2.75 on Monday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 506.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 48,905 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.