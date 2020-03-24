B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 158,908 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.