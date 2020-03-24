Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX:AOF opened at A$1.72 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Australian Unity Office Fund has a 1 year low of A$2.51 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of A$3.04 ($2.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $279.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.91.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

