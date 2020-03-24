Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%.

Shares of Audioeye stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Audioeye from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

