Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $478.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.