Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 10.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $23.26, 3,340,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,781,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

