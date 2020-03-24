Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 10.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $23.26, 3,340,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,781,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.
Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
