Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2,478.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

