Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 940 to GBX 800. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Antofagasta traded as low as GBX 602.40 ($7.92) and last traded at GBX 640.80 ($8.43), with a volume of 137129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653.40 ($8.60).

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 857.31 ($11.28).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 867.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

