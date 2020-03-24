Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $582.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Andersons will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

In related news, CFO Brian A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger acquired 7,303 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Andersons by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

