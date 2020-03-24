Analyzing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and CVB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $107.60 million 2.24 $31.40 million $1.05 7.91 CVB Financial $516.89 million 4.40 $207.83 million $1.48 10.97

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.18% 13.34% 1.45% CVB Financial 40.21% 10.67% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVB Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.54%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of CVB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

