Analyzing Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) & China Gengsheng Minerals (NYSE:CHGS)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCMKTS:CHGS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and China Gengsheng Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.01% 14.91% 4.89% China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amcor and China Gengsheng Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.12 $430.20 million $0.61 10.85 China Gengsheng Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Amcor has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gengsheng Minerals has a beta of -23.13, meaning that its share price is 2,413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amcor and China Gengsheng Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 2 4 0 2.43 China Gengsheng Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus price target of $11.35, indicating a potential upside of 71.45%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than China Gengsheng Minerals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Amcor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of China Gengsheng Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amcor beats China Gengsheng Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures. The Industrial Ceramics segment provides abrasive balls and tiles, valves, electronic ceramics, and structural ceramics that are used as components for various end products, such as fuses, vacuum interrupters, electrical components, mud slurry pumps, and high-pressure pumps used in the electric power, electronic component, industrial pump, and metallurgy industries. The Fracture Proppants segment offers ball-like pellets that are used to reach pockets of oil and natural gas deposits trapped in the fractures under the ground. The Fine Precision Abrasives segment offers abrasives, which are primarily used for the surface-polishing and slicing of precision instruments, such as solar panels, as well as in a range of areas, including machinery manufacturing, electronics, optical glass, architecture, industry development, semiconductor, silicon chip, plastic, and lens. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. sells its products to customers in the iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical, and solar industries in China, and other parts of Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as China Minerals Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. in July 2007. China GengSheng Minerals, Inc. is based in Gongyi, the People's Republic of China.

