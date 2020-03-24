Analysts Set Expectations for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.43.

BYD opened at C$131.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$125.01 and a twelve month high of C$231.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million.

