Analysts Set Expectations for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.59 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,902.83 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,970.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,842.29.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

