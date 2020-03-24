Analysts Offer Predictions for Viking Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VKTX. ValuEngine downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 120,664 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 100,356 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

