Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $25.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $19.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $50.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $89.51 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,152.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,696.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,911.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $920,496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2,826.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 58,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

