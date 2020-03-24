Analysts Issue Forecasts for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NGM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 143,082 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,684,075.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 520,715 shares of company stock worth $7,413,986.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

