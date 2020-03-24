Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $182,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $59,443,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

