Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,904,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779,836 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $182,424,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $59,443,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,561.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,118,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,873,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.