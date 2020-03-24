Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1,664.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after buying an additional 1,833,990 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $54,628,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,541,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

