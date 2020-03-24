Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.69 per share, with a total value of $51,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

