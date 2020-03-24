America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Down 8%

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.37, approximately 1,059,510 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 232,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.78% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Also, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $89,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

