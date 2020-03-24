Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Trading Down 9.3%

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.62, 13,430,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 10,969,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Amcor alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $70,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,789,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,800,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,937,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,037 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.