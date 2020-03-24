AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $17.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.