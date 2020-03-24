Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.90.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.43. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

