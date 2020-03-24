Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Altagas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF opened at $6.61 on Friday. Altagas has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.