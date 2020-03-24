Alphabet Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $10.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,056.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,357.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,341.55, for a total value of $42,929.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

