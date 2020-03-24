Alphabet Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $10.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $10.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $53.17 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,054.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $724.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,354.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.08. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

