Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8,744.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.