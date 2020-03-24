Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.88.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at $658,270.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,330,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

