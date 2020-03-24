Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 196.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,644 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Allergan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,887,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

