Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 545.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 144,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

