AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

