Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

Press coverage about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Air New Zealand’s analysis:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZFF opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

