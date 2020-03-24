Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

Shares of ASX APW opened at A$0.99 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Aims Property Securities Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of A$1.52 ($1.07).

About Aims Property Securities Fund

Aims Property Securities Fund is a close-ended fund of funds launched by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund is managed by MacarthurCook Fund Management Limited. It invests in the funds investing in the real estate sector including unlisted property trusts/syndicates, wholesale property funds, listed property trust, listed property-related companies, and cash and fixed interest securities.

