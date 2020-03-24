Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Aims Property Securities Fund (ASX:APW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aims Property Securities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
Shares of ASX APW opened at A$0.99 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. Aims Property Securities Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.32 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of A$1.52 ($1.07).
About Aims Property Securities Fund
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aims Property Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.