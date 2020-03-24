Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Afya has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

