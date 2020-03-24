Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.